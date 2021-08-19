Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 36578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $623.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.94.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $32,814.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,814. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 465.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.