Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.73. 34,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,966. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,772. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

