Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,125 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 351,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $247.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

