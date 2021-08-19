Verge Price Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Verge has a market capitalization of $548.28 million and approximately $33.89 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.16 or 0.00374553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,474,551,842 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

