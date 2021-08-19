The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $149.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.10 million to $152.98 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full year sales of $581.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.51 million to $586.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $586.74 million, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,025. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

