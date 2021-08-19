Alphr finance (ALPHR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphr finance has a market cap of $1.85 million and $1.45 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 51.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00144499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00149201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,571.62 or 1.00157354 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.73 or 0.00906981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $330.32 or 0.00710387 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,525,312 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

