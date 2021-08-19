Morpheus Labs One Day Volume Reaches $930,889.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $930,889.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00015107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00849008 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

