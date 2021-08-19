Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.05.

Shares of PEAK stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.02. 120,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

