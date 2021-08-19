$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.03. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
