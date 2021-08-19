$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.03. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $721.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

