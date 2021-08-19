Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sysco stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,087. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.54.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 in the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

