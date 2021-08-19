Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 125 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $574.68. The company had a trading volume of 53,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,463. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $624.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

