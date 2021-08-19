Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.80. 322,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

