iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 594,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 840,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 40,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,810. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

