Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

