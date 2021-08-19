Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of GGAL stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,048. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.
