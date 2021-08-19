Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 104.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FUND traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,889. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

