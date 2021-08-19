Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,209 shares of company stock valued at $62,269,748. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.68. 299,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,791. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $354.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

