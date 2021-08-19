PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3,435.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $366,637,000 after buying an additional 1,467,095 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,572,000 after buying an additional 1,053,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PayPal by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,625,000 after buying an additional 969,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after buying an additional 721,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.66. The company had a trading volume of 190,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $319.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

