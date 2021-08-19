Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LGND traded down $2.66 on Thursday, reaching $102.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,864. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.40.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

