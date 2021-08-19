Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,009,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

