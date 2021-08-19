Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $108,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,854,940. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

