Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.25 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $35.25 million and approximately $57,562.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.57 or 0.00373706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003423 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars.

