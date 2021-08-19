Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Tops $344,596.79

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Tornado coin can now be bought for about $57.43 or 0.00123658 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $344,596.79 and $22,705.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00056099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.00143638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,451.59 or 1.00014374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $420.28 or 0.00904889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.08 or 0.00710685 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TCOREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.