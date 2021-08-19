Polis (POLIS) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Polis has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001258 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $680.50 or 0.01465174 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

