Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

In related news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $442,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,047 shares of company stock worth $1,420,738. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,103 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $51,811,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at $15,857,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 668,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,795,000 after buying an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.52. 3,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

