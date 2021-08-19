Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 32,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,584. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 1,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,483,000 after buying an additional 630,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

