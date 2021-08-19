Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce sales of $12.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $10.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year sales of $51.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $69.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $69.03 million, with estimates ranging from $52.33 million to $103.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

CTSO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,322. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $317.89 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 146.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter worth $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 21,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.