Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $361,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after buying an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.