Redwood Investments LLC Sells 626 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Astec Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.33% of Astec Industries worth $19,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,255 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 742,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 350,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 332,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

ASTE traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 2,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.89. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

