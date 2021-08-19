Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $178.00 to $190.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Keysight Technologies traded as high as $168.88 and last traded at $168.79, with a volume of 36122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.66.

KEYS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.