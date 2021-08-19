Redwood Investments LLC Sells 130,931 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,931 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Insight Enterprises worth $12,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.82. 6,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

