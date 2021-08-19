PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 497.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 10,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,684. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.85.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $434,327 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

