Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to Announce $0.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. The Bank of Princeton reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

Several analysts have commented on BPRN shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

BPRN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,892. The company has a market cap of $202.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

