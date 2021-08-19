Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.69 Million

Analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $34.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.08 million and the highest is $36.30 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $36.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year sales of $139.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $146.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $142.29 million to $144.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

