Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 611,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 804,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $283,655.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,901 shares of company stock valued at $708,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NTUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,792. The company has a market capitalization of $872.05 million, a PE ratio of 646.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.25. Natus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

