Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Decreases By 18.7%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,600 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 790,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 411.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 3,598,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,693,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 778,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,258,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 95,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 9,159.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 to target CDK4/6 and other tyrosine kinases.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.