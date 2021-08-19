Stellar Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and approximately $677.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00064165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00150557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,758.32 or 0.99947475 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,560,956,541 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

