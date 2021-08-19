Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 17.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,874. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $584.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

