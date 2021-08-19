Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Decreases By 17.2%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,874. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market cap of $584.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
