Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $73.38 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion and approximately $6.38 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00058713 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00066485 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00311514 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00045706 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,027,817,834 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,741,925 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

