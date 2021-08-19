Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.65. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MLAB traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.10. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,380. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,343.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,594 shares of company stock worth $8,872,970 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.