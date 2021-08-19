Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $416.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will post $416.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $426.70 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $482.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 13.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 309.9% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.58. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

