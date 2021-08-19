Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Boyd Gaming worth $21,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after purchasing an additional 198,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after purchasing an additional 104,314 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,648,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,339,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,030 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,461 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYD stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,296. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

