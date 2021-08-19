Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $747.94 Million Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,330 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.97% of Bilibili worth $747,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.17. The company had a trading volume of 401,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,226. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.48. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

