Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Inovalon accounts for about 2.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $33,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INOV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 435,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

