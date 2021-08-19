Delta Asset Management LLC TN Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 107,338 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

