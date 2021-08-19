Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,162,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 34,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.