Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.12% of STAAR Surgical worth $850,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical stock traded down $6.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.17. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 47,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $6,822,632.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,242 shares of company stock valued at $50,170,321. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

