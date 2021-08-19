Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,341,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 387,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,691,000 after buying an additional 104,629 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.05. 3,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,331. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.04 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.