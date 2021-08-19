Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 3,634,870 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.58% of 10x Genomics worth $985,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,195,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $57,093.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,122 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXG stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.68. 12,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,763. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.91.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.22.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

