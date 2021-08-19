Refinable (FINE) Market Capitalization Tops $10.37 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $10.37 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00056111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00143917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00150492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,669.75 or 0.99873232 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.84 or 0.00913764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.40 or 0.00720357 BTC.

Refinable Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

