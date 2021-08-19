Washburn Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $321.28. 100,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,080,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.04.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

